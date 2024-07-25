Liverpool to make proven Premier League star first summer signing: report

Liverpool are currently in talks to make a player proven in the Premier League Arne Slot's first signing as Reds manager.

While the Dutchman officially became the Liverpool manager at the start of June, the Reds have been extremely quiet in the transfer market so far as Slot assesses his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

That could be all set to change in the coming days, however, as Liverpool hope to conclude a swift deal for a statement transfer.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are looking to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, with talks reportedly ongoing between the two clubs over a potential deal.

Neto has been regularly linked with a move away from Molineux, with Arsenal consistently touted as the club most likely to sign him. The Portuguese winger could be heading to Anfield instead, with his agent, Jorge Mendes, pushing for him to get a move to a bigger club.

Since arriving in the Premier League in 2019, Neto has impressed with his dribbling skills and rapid pace. The 24-year-old isn't the most prolific of wingers, though, having scored just 14 times in 135 appearances for Wolves in all competitions during his five seasons at the club.

Neto is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having played for Portugal at Euro 2024, Neto is yet to return to pre-season training, meaning any potential deal will have to wait a few more days. Liverpool will push to complete the signing as soon as possible, as Slot awaits his first arrival at the club.

With his contract still having another three years remaining on it, it is expected that Neto will cost Liverpool around £60m if they are to sign him. Though a hefty price tag, the winger still has plenty of room to improve and develop under Slot. Transfermarkt values Neto at £50m.

In FourFourTwo's view, Neto to Liverpool is certainly a possibility, though a left-winger doesn't seem like a priority for the Reds. They've already got Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota capable of playing there, while other positions in the squad would ideally need reinforcing. With that being said, landing Neto would be a serious statement of intent.

Slot is still awaiting his first signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

