Liverpool to make proven Premier League star first summer signing: report

By
published

Liverpool are preparing a deal for one of the league's standout performers

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a pre-season training session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on July 24, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently in talks to make a player proven in the Premier League Arne Slot's first signing as Reds manager. 

While the Dutchman officially became the Liverpool manager at the start of June, the Reds have been extremely quiet in the transfer market so far as Slot assesses his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 