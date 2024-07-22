Liverpool make move for title winner to replace Virgil van Dijk, as Dutchman gives green light to Anfield exit: report
Liverpool are looking at alternatives to club captain Virgil van Dijk, who is open to departing the club this summer
Liverpool have opened talks with a centre-back to replace Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, should the Dutchman depart the club this transfer window.
With Van Dijk's contract set to expire in less than 12 months, clubs in Saudi Arabia have started testing the water over a proposed transfer. Van Dijk is reportedly interested in departing Liverpool this summer, too, with the Reds placing a £46.4m transfer fee on him.
But while that price tag is deemed too high right now, Liverpool have started looking elsewhere for centre-backs to replace the 33-year-old, should he leave this summer.
According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou as the ideal replacement for Van Dijk, with enquiries having already been made.
The Ivorian centre-back started 21 of his side's games last season during their successful Bundesliga title win, helping keep a total of nine clean sheets during that period.
Kossonou fell out of favour somewhat towards the end of the campaign, however, with the report adding that he has failed to respond to Leverkusen's offer of an improved contract.
While he still has two years remaining on his current deal, the 23-year-old could therefore be posturing for a move away from Germany this summer. Liverpool would have to pay around £40m if they are to bring the young denfeder to Anfield, despite him being valued at £30m by Transfermarkt.
A strong defender who is difficult to beat, Kossonou is also extremely comfortable on the ball and is capable of making line-breaking passes to get his team advanced up the pitch. He's also able to play at right-back if needed, too, with this versatility a great benefit if manager Arne Slot ever decides to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold.
In FourFourTwo's view, losing Van Dijk this summer would be a huge blow for Liverpool, but it might prove a benefit in the long run. With Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah both out of contract next summer, too, slowly rebuilding the squad would be much better than trying to replace three key players all at once. Kossonou is a highly-rated option as well, so would certainly make sense if Liverpool are to sign a new centre-back.
