Liverpool make move for title winner to replace Virgil van Dijk, as Dutchman gives green light to Anfield exit: report

By
published

Liverpool are looking at alternatives to club captain Virgil van Dijk, who is open to departing the club this summer

New Head Coach Arne Slot at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have opened talks with a centre-back to replace Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, should the Dutchman depart the club this transfer window.

With Van Dijk's contract set to expire in less than 12 months, clubs in Saudi Arabia have started testing the water over a proposed transfer. Van Dijk is reportedly interested in departing Liverpool this summer, too, with the Reds placing a £46.4m transfer fee on him.

