Liverpool watching Brighton defender Ben White closely during Leeds loan

Liverpool are closely watching Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, who is currently on loan at Leeds United.

The Athletic reports that their talent scout Andy O'Brien, who is a former Leeds player, has been keeping tabs on White during his time at Elland Road.

The Whites would be interested in signing the 22-year-old themselves, with him having impressed in 2019/20. However, they have no chance of doing so unless they're promoted to the Premier League.

That looks a distinct possibility as things stand, with their 1-0 win over Reading at the weekend opening up a five-point gap between themselves in second and third-placed Fulham.

They would have the money to sign White, although Brighton are looking like they are interested in bringing the centre-back into their first team for next season.

The Seagulls man has played every minute of league action for Marcelo Bielsa this term, helping them to the second best defensive record in the division behind Brentford.