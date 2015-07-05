Liverpool's Alberto set for Deportivo loan

Luis Alberto is set for another season out on loan from parent club Liverpool, with the 22-year-old to undergo a medical with Deportivo La Coruna on Monday.

Midfielder Alberto signed for Liverpool from Sevilla in June 2013, but made just two starts for the Premier League club throughout his maiden campaign in England.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was subsequently loaned out to Malaga last term, making 15 appearances in La Liga.

And Alberto is set to return to his homeland again for the 2015-16 campaign, with Deportivo confirming his imminent arrival on Sunday.

"Luis Alberto Romero Alconchel (San Jose del Valle - Cadiz, September 28 1992) lands tonight at 23:30 at the airport of A Coruna," read a club statement.

"The attacking midfielder, who played last season at Malaga on loan from Liverpool, plans to spend Monday morning July 6 in a medical examination by Deportivo, from 09:00 in the hospital HM Model Coruna."