Liverpool’s contract talks with Mohamed Salah clarified: report

Mohamed Salah is having the season of his life at Liverpool — but could it be his last?

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table this weekend with a comfortable win over Manchester City, as challengers Arsenal fell to defeat against West Ham United.

To many, it was seen as Arne Slot’s side getting their first true hand on the Premier League title. But it’s not all celebrations, as the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah loom large in the back of Anfield minds.

However, in terms of Salah – ranked no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time – a newly surfaced report may have turned a great weekend into dreamland for the Merseysiders.

The Egyptian has been unstoppable at times throughout this campaign. (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Many have correctly praised the work Slot has done in his first season at Liverpool in terms of bringing harmony and a more settled structure to the squad.

But there’s no getting away from the impact of Salah’s sheer individual brilliance. Without his almost-record-breaking 25 goals and 16 assists in the Premier League this season, the league table would undoubtedly look different.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will owe Salah plenty of thanks if Liverpool lift the Premier League title this season (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

It will, therefore, be comforting for the Reds to see Spanish outlet Fichajes reporting that Salah and Liverpool are moving closer to an agreement.

They say the two parties have reached a "point of understanding" and that "everything indicates that the negotiations have advanced positively".

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s still unknown what the sticking point in the talks is. Following the win against City, pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports: "You go back to the numbers, we still don't know if it is the length of contract or if it is a money issue."

Whatever the hurdle, Fichajes’ report suggests there’s an appetite from both sides to bring an end to the stalemate — much to the dismay of Liverpool’s league rivals.

It appears Jamie Carragher is just as in the dark about what's holding up Salah's contract talks (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems there’s enough willingness on both sides to come to an agreement.

It helps that Salah is having one of the best seasons of his life, but despite the drawn-out talks, he looks in high spirits off the pitch too, laughing and joking with Dominik Szoboszlai in a post-match interview.

It’s clear Salah still has a burning hunger to perform at the highest level, and Liverpool heavily rely on his creativity. It therefore wouldn’t be a shock to see this Fichajes report confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

Salah is worth €55million, according to Transfermarkt. The Reds welcome Newcastle United to Anfield next, when Premier League action returns this week.