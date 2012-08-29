Liverpool's Lucas out for up to three months
By app
Liverpool midfielder Lucas will be sidelined for up to three months with a thigh injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Brazilian was substituted after five minutes of last weekend's 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.
"The indications are two to three months. It is quite a unique injury at the top of his right thigh," Rodgers was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website.
"He has had a scan and we will see a specialist this evening. We'll see if it needs an operation or whether it is just recuperation."
Lucas missed most of last season after suffering a knee ligament injury in November.
"No words to describe my feelings at the moment. It is been hard to be positive but I am sure better days will come," Lucas said on Twitter.
