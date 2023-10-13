Liverpool's priority transfer target for next summer is REVEALED: report

Liverpool are to continue their impressive rebuild with the next part of the puzzle revealed in one report.

Jurgen Klopp has made a concerted effort in the past few transfer windows to drop the average age of his squad and that became ever more evident over the summer. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all left for Saudi Arabia, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving to become key components of the midfield.

Perhaps most tellingly, 21-year-old Ryan Gravenberch was brought in as a longer-term project in midfield – and Liverpool aren't finished with their squad rebuild just yet.

Ryan Gravenberch joined in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from the Liverpool Echo says that PSV wide man Johan Bakayoko is next in line for a Merseyside move after he was linked with Brentford over the summer.

The winger is said to be the major target for Klopp, who may be preparing for another transfer tussle with the Saudi Pro League.

Overtures for Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah were successfully resisted despite world-record fees rumoured to be offered to the Reds. With Salah getting older, however, Liverpool may well entertain bids a little more next summer.

Bakayoko is a like-for-like replacement and at the age of 20, he fits in with the recent trend of the Merseysiders looking for the next generation.

Johan Bakayoko is on the radar for the Reds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are also believed to be in the market for another centre-back and a defensive midfielder

Bakayoko is valued at €10 million by Transfermarkt.

