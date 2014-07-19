Liverpool's Wisdom set for West Brom loan

The versatile 21-year-old, who was loaned out to Championship side Derby County last term, played in Liverpool's pre-season friendly at Preston North End on Saturday.

However, after seeing his side triumph 2-1 at Deepdale, Rodgers confirmed Wisdom is poised to spend another season away from Anfield.

"After today, Andre is going to go on loan to West Brom," Rodgers told Liverpool's official website.

"He had a very successful period at Derby last year, he did very well under Steve McClaren.

"He now has the opportunity to go to another very good coach in Alan Irvine, who I know from my youth days. He is an excellent coach and West Brom are an excellent club.

"West Brom have been a rising club for the last few years in the Premier League. He'll go there and it will be another chance for his education and development to continue.

"He'll join up with them sooner rather than later and spend the season there on loan. That will be another step for him in his development, playing regularly in the Premier League."

Wisdom has made 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and captained England at Under-21 level.