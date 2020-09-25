Livingston hope Craig Sibbald and Ciaron Brown can feature against St Johnstone

Livingston manager Gary Holt is hoping midfielder Craig Sibbald and defender Ciaron Brown can shake off knocks to face St Johnstone.

Defender Jack Fitzwater is also in contention for a return after sitting out the last three games.

Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury, while Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.

Craig Bryson is eyeing a St Johnstone debut on Saturday as he edges towards full fitness.

The 33-year-old saw a move to Aberdeen wrecked by a persistent ankle injury but is over the worst of the problem now and hopes to kick-start his career when Saints visit the Tony Macaroni Arena.

However, Callum Booth will again be absent with the Achilles problem that has kept him out since the third game of the season.