Is Newcastle's Sandro Tonali injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has given an injury update ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Burnley.

12th-placed Newcastle have had a patchy start to the new season, particularly in the Premier League, but have taken seven points from their past three games to offer hope they can get their campaign back on track and push for another finish in the Champions League places.

Injured have not helped Newcastle's cause, and Sandro Tonali prompted particular concern when he was forced off injured in midweek.

Tonali was replaced by Bruno Guimaraes at the break during Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Tuesday night after getting a dead leg.

The Italian has had a scan, but if Newcastle had received the results before Howe's Friday morning press conference, he was keeping his cards close to his chest.

The Newcastle boss said of Tonali: "He has had a scan. We don't think it's too bad.

"We're giving him every chance to declare himself fit, if possible. It was a knock, very similar to [the one] Joelinton suffered ... a sort of dead leg type feeling.

“But Sandro’s injury was concerning enough for him to get scanned. We'll see how he is today and give him every chance to be fit."

Tonali would add to Howe's injury troubles for his side's clash against his former club.

Sven Botman has had an injection in his back after missing Newcastle's last two games, which Howe indicated could take around a week to start working.

William Osula (ankle), Nick Pope (groin), Emil Krafth (knee) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) all look likely to join Botman on the injury list.

Yoane Wissa remains a doubt but will be assessed on Friday to see if he is now finally ready to make his Newcastle debut.

The deadline day arrival from Brentford has been out with a knee injury he sustained while on international duty with DR Congo in September, but has been in full training and took part in an 11-v-11 practice match on Wednesday.