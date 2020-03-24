Livingston offer shares in club to fans who donate funds

Livingston have promised to reward fans who support the club through the coronavirus shutdown with shares and access to their hospitality suites.

The Almondvale outfit are among a raft of Scottish clubs working on plans to ensure they can survive the impending cash-flow crisis.

Boss Gary Holt has already admitted the Lions will have to rely on the goodwill of supporters and local businesses to see them through the lockdown.

Now the club have drawn up a scheme that will see members of the Livi faithful who are able to contribute financially recognised once the pandemic threat passes.

Livi chiefs said in a statement: “The club would like to put on record its thanks to a number of our fans, sponsors and advertisers who have been in touch over the recent days and weeks to pledge their support and enquire as to how they can help to financially aid the club at this uncertain time. This has been hugely appreciated.

“Given these offers, coupled with the obvious issue of no gate money coming into the club, we have been working hard behind the scenes to put in place a way of giving the fans and sponsors, who are in the position to do so, an opportunity to contribute financially to the club whilst receiving something meaningful in return.

“To that end we have created an opportunity for fans and sponsors to establish a standing order to the club for an amount decided by them (starting from £20 per month) which will help the club through the coming uncertain months.

“All donations made by the end of May 2021 will be accumulated and allocated to the individual as shares in the football club to the same value of payments made in that time.

“The shares can also be redeemed by the bearer against hospitality in our Ferranti Suite for a Category A game in the 2021/22 season.

“We feel that these options mean that fans who are able to offer us support at this time will also have the chance to be recognised and rewarded when we come through this difficult period.”

Livingston say all cash generated from the scheme will go straight towards the operating costs of the club and “will support the day-to-day running over the coming months”.

The statement added: “We fully appreciate that many of our fans will have their own finances to consider and evaluate over the coming days and weeks, so this may not be something for you at this stage.

“However, we wanted to open that door for those who have been in touch offering to help whilst making sure that the gesture was reciprocated at a future date.”