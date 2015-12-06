Ljajic hopes Roma regret letting him go

Adem Ljajic hopes his form for Inter has made Roma regret allowing him to leave the Italian capital.

Ljajic, 24, is on a season-long loan from Roma, with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Serbia international scored the winner in Inter's 1-0 victory over Genoa on Saturday.

"Do Roma regret me? I hope so," he said after his goal put Inter two points clear of nearest rivals Napoli.

"Will I stay at Inter? The clubs will discuss it between themselves. I am happy and try to help the team."

Ljajic has helped Inter become the frontrunners in what looks to be a wide open Scudetto race this season, with Roma in fourth and holders Juventus in fifth.

"This goal really matters and is worth three points, so it's more important," Ljajic told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

"We knew that we had to win tonight and played our football against a very tough side, as Genoa challenge you one-on-one all over the pitch.

"We did very well in the first half too and Mattia Perin performed a great save on my shot. It was decisive that we win this evening. We'll take it one game at a time and then we'll see where we end up."