Lloris focused on Tottenham after transfer rumours

Hugo Lloris has declared himself to be happy at Tottenham following a close-season of speculation.

The France international goalkeeper was linked to Manchester United while the European market was open, with David de Gea widely tipped to leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

Such talked died down as Real's interest in De Gea pushed perilously close to a deadline it ultimately fell foul of.

Meanwhile, club captain Lloris has returned from injury to start Tottenham's past four Premier League games, collecting back-to-back clean sheets, and the 28-year-old is enjoying life at White Hart Lane.

He told Club on beIN Sports: "I feel very good. The transfer window does not upset me. I kept a certain distance, so I was focused on my preparation with Tottenham.

"I am happy to string together matches with my club.

"The interest of Manchester United? There could have been a development but there was none. Although much has been written I must stay focused."