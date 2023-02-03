Louis Tomlinson recalls randomly bumping into Bryan Robson in a bar in South America: 'He was a bit drunk'
The former Manchester United midfielder must've timed his global ambassadorial duties to match up with a One Direction concert...
Louis Tomlinson, singer-songwriter and former member of boy band One Direction, is an avid football fan, who, in 2014, attempted to buy his hometown club Doncaster Rovers alongside the club's former chairman, John Ryan.
The attempt ultimately failed, with the pair unable to raise the required £2 million to take over the then-relegated Championship side. However, while touring the world with One Direction, he managed to meet plenty of famous faces, some of whom were rather unexpected.
Indeed, Tomlinson tells FourFourTwo that he randomly bumped into former Manchester United and England midfielder, Bryan Robson, in a bar in South America.
"I was in this bar somewhere in South America and, purely by chance, Bryan Robson was there with a few friends. He was a bit drunk. We went straight over and he was nice, but it was one of those times where you think, ‘What is he doing here?!’"
Robson is now a global ambassador for Manchester United, aiming to increase the size and reach of the club across the world through events and talks with an array of people.
He's not the only former Manchester United midfielder Tomlinson has met, though, outing Paul Pogba as a One Direction fan to FFT during our chat with him.
"Paul Pogba came to a One Direction show once, that’s the one that stands out – he was really sound. I won’t lie, I don’t think many footballers listen to One Direction songs."
At least, not many that would be willing to admit they listen to One Direction songs.
Tomlinson is a competent footballer himself, though, having played in multiple charity matches. One of those involved playing at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium for the Bluebell Wood Charity.
Doncaster - his hometown club - offered Tomlinson a deal to join the team for the 2013/14 season on non-contract terms after the game, his performance impressing the club's hierarchy. Tomlinson became a development player, participating in reserve team games.
He ensured there was a footballer other than Pogba listening to One Direction in the dressing room, at least.
