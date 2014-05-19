Lovren not planning to force Liverpool move
Southampton defender Dejan Lovren will not attempt to engineer a move to Liverpool amid reported interest from the Merseyside club.
The Croatia international has emerged as one the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has reportedly taken note of his eye-catching displays.
Lovren is thought to be in demand from other top-flight clubs and, although the 24-year-old is not actively seeking a move, he is not ruling out a switch from St Mary's ahead of next season.
He told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti: "I have heard about the speculation as well, that is I read about the Liverpool interest in a newspaper,
"That is all I know so far. I feel great at Southampton and I have three years left on my contract, meaning the club will decide on my future."
Lovren joined the south-coast club from Lyon on a four-year deal last June and made 31 appearances in the English top flight in his debut campaign.
