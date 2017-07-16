Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch

Lucas Leiva is set to end a decade-long stay at Liverpool by joining Serie A side Lazio.

Former Brazil midfielder Lucas arrived in Rome on Sunday to conclude a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

He was greeted by a group of Lazio fans at the airport and the club posted a picture of the 30-year-old holding a club scarf on their official Twitter page.

After moving to Anfield from Gremio in his homeland in 2007, Lucas made 346 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring seven times and winning the 2011-12 League Cup.