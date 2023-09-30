Luis Diaz offside goal for Liverpool vs Tottenham incorrectly ruled out – PGMOL

Liverpool's Luis Diaz was wrongly denied a goal by VAR for offside in their last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, PGMOL has admitted.

The Reds went down to 10 men after 26 minutes when Curtis Jones' yellow card was controversially upgraded to a red by VAR.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Liverpool thought they had gone ahead just after the half-hour mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the Colombian's effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

It looked like a close call, but the game promptly resumed and Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min just a couple of minutes later.

Video assistant referee Darren England had checked the original offside call but decided the on-field decision was correct. No offside lines were displayed, however.

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool," the body responsible for refereeing games in English professional football said in a statment after the game.

"The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.

"PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error."

Liverpool levelled in added time at the end of the first half through Cody Gakpo and went down to nine men when Diogo Jota picked up two bookings in quick succession in the second period.

The Reds defended bravely and looked to have done enough to claim a draw until Joel Matip's own goal in the sixth minute of added time.

More Liverpool stories

A report in Germany has revealed the manager who is likely to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp has hailed Darwin Nunez's impact this season after the striker scored in Sunday's defeat of West Ham.

And former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes Klopp does not know what his best front three is.