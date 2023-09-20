Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't know his best front three,’ says Emile Heskey

Emily Heskey believes Jurgen Klopp has not decided on Liverpool’s best attacking line-up this season, but says it’s a case of ‘horses for courses.’

The Reds’ boss has tinkered around with the positions of Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz, while summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has also been thrown in the mix.

The former Liverpool striker explains it is an ideal selection headache for Klopp, who has the luxury to switch things around when he sees fit.

“I don't think he has decided on his best one because, again, it’s about horses for courses. I think he's got that many options,” he told FourFourTwo via Betting Sites.

“I actually prefer Nunez on the wing. He’s very quick; I like how he turns defenders and then starts running with the ball.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't think he works too great with his back to goal, but he is phenomenal when he gets going and runs towards you. Gakpo is probably better with his back to goal.

“Luis Diaz is brilliant and I like him. Then you have Salah as well, so he can just change things up a lot.”

Heskey spoke in more detail about Szoboszlai’s arrival, and says the Hungarian’s energy is something which Liverpool have lacked in recent years.

“He’s someone that can get up and down the pitch from midfield, and I think we've missed that. We had it with Jordan Henderson when he was younger.

“Szoboszlai is really dynamic who adds that energy, but he probably gives a little bit more on the ball as well.

“He’s very calm too. You need that energy and dynamism to play in a Jurgen Klopp system, and he brings that.”

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer after being the subject of a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad, and Heskey feels it could only be a matter of time before the Egyptian heads to the Middle East.

“It's really serious. On the Saudi side of things, if they could get the biggest Muslim football star in the world, they’re going to go all out and try to get him,” he explained.

“It would mean a lot for them and their league. And then being a Muslim, going to a Muslim country and playing over there to be an ambassador for the sport, not just for the duration of his contract, but for the long term, is going to be huge for him as well.

“People probably don’t know that the Saudi League has been a fairly big league for years. It’s generally the Saudi teams that reach the semi-finals and finals of the Asian Champions League. So, there’s been a big leap, but no-one outside of Europe has looked at it that much really until now. I don't think the speculation is going to go away any time soon.”

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Moises Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated.

Klopp has been adamant that Salah will remain at the club despite Saudi Arabian interest. However, another bid could be just around the corner.