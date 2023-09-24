Darwin Nunez making 'massive steps' for Liverpool, says Klopp, as Reds go second

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Darwin Nunez after his performance in the Reds' 3-1 win at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nunez scored an excellent second goal in the victory over David Moyes' men at Anfield and continued his recent improved form in his second season at the club.

Asked about the Uruguayan's impact after the game, Klopp told reporters: "Massive steps in the last few weeks. He is a threat. You all saw the goal, it was probably pretty good, right? That was really strong.

"He was always available for us, it is super important for us that we have now – I am not sure it's the right word – a ball player. Chip the ball there, get it on the chest and play from there, like we scored the third at Wolves for example. I think that was a similar situation and super-important for us.

"The defensive work he puts in now, that's probably the main difference. He always wanted, but it was less coordinated. Now that looks much better and we found a way how we can do it around him."

Nunez came off the bench to score two late goals as Liverpool beat Newcastle at St. James' Park with 10 men recently and the Uruguayan appears to be growing in confidence.

He has now netted in Liverpool's last two games and Klopp said he would be watching the Uruguayan's goal against West Ham on repeat.

"I will watch it over and over again," the German told Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

Liverpool have won their last five fixtures in the Premier League since a draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend and are second in the table, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

