Liverpool: Next manager named, in stunning report from Germany

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could leave the club as early as next summer, with his replacement ready to step into the Anfield hotseat.

That's according to a stunning report from Germany, which claims that the 56-year-old's time on Merseyside could be close to an end. Klopp is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in the job eight years.

But in the past 12 months, Liverpool have struggled to reach the heights they reached earlier on in the German's career, transfers have been a struggle and rumours have surfaced that Klopp could consider an exit, despite his contract ending in 2025.

Liverpool have struggled in the past year or so, on and off the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

BILD in Klopp's native Germany claim that despite Klopp not being in the frame for the national team job in the wake of Hansi Flick's sacking, he could be an option after the Euros.

Julian Nagelsmann has been installed for the home tournament in Germany – but the publication states that the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager is a serious option to swap jobs with Klopp after his short-term deal ends, following Euro 2024.

Still just 36 years old, Nagelsmann has impressed during his career for his tactical acumen, implementing a number of the same pressing principles that Klopp himself has been operating with over a decade. Nagelsmann was sacked, however, from Bayern last season amid worries that the Bavarians wouldn't win the title – and was replaced with Thomas Tuchel.

Klopp's own agent, Marc Kosicke, recently rubbished talk of him taking Die Mannschaft's top job, telling Sportschau, “Jurgen has a long-term contract with [Liverpool] and is not available for the national coaching position.”

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could also be the next destination for former midfielder Xabi Alonso, currently impressing with Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso has been hugely impressive during his short time in the Bundesliga, turning Leverkusen into a serious challenger both domestically and in Europe.

The Merseysiders sit second in the table following a 3-1 victory over West Ham United at home this weekend.

