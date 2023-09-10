Luis Rubiales finally resigns as RFEF president in interview with Piers Morgan

Luis Rubiales has finally resigned from his role as RFEF president amid the ongoing row over his unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso after Spain's win in the Women's World Cup last month.

Rubiales initially brushed off criticism over his actions and then vowed to stay on in an extraordinary speech the following week, when he had been expected to stand down but repeatedly uttered the words 'I will not resign' to a packed Assembly in Madrid.

Amid a growing clamour for him to stand down from his role as Spanish Football Federation chief, Rubiales was suspended for 90 days by FIFA.

But he had been hanging on until now, with legal action planned by the RFEF against Hermoso and even a threat to pull all of the Spanish sides out of European competition this season.

However, in an interview on Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Sunday, he finally announced his resignation.

"I love my daughters so much and they love me so, so much. I am very happy and very proud of them, they are very dear to me.

"About my resignation, yes I am going to do [that]. I am going to [resign] because I cannot continue my work."

In a separate statement, he added: "After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position.

"Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football."

More Spain Women and Women's World Cup stories

Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales over his unsolicited kiss on Jennifer Hermoso, with Spain threatening to pull out of UEFA.

Alex Greenwood tells FourFourTwo that England have changed more mentality-wise than ability-wise, with manager Sarina Wiegman imperative to that – and Wiegman's success with the Lionesses has seen her linked with the England men's team as a possible successor to Gareth Southgate, with the FA saying she would be under consideration for the role.