Lukaku's father wants Manchester United or Bayern Munich move

Romelu Lukaku's father has urged the striker to leave Everton for Manchester United or Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has scored 25 goals for Roberto Martinez's side this term and speculation has grown that the former Chelsea man could join a European giant in the next transfer window.

Lukaku said this month that he did not wish to leave Goodison Park "in a fight" but would not be drawn on whether his long-term future might lie away from Merseyside.

And his father, Roger - himself a former footballer - has told him to seriously consider moving to Old Trafford or the Allianz Arena should offers be made.

"He's ready," he told Het Laatste Nieuws‏.

"I see that there is interest from Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United.

"I think he must choose Manchester United or Bayern Munich. Manchester United is a team under construction with no real focus.

"Bayern Munich is a machine where he can rotate well. The only condition is if Robert Lewandowski leaves."