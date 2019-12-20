Macclesfield’s game against Plymouth in doubt

Macclesfield could face further sanctions from the EFL with their Sky Bet League Two match against Plymouth on Saturday under threat because a safety certificate is yet to be issued.

The Silkmen were deducted six points by an independent disciplinary commission on Thursday, with a further four suspended, over non-payment of wages to players and also the failure to fulfil the fixture against Crewe on December 7.

If the match against Plymouth also had to be postponed, it would incur further charges.

A statement from the EFL released on Friday said: “Due to Macclesfield Town having been served a zero capacity notice by the local Safety Advisory Group yesterday, the club is now required as a matter of urgency to address all outstanding matters.

“Only resolving these issues will allow the match with Plymouth Argyle to take place with spectators given access in the stadium. It is understood some progress is being made.

“The EFL, however, has reminded the club of its obligations once again in respect of ensuring it fulfils its fixture commitments and, given the outcome of yesterday’s hearing decision, the consequences for failure to meet those requirements will be significant.

“The league will continue its discussions with the club as it attempts to provide absolute clarity for Macclesfield Town fans and in advance of Plymouth Argyle and its supporters who are finalising their preparations for the game.”

The punishment on Thursday means Macclesfield fall to 22nd in the table on 18 points, just three points above bottom side Morecambe.

It is hoped the club will soon be under new ownership as a deal was agreed in principle earlier this month with local businessman Joe Sealey, the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Les.

Sealey is aiming to complete a takeover from current owner Amar Alkadhi ahead of an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing on January 15.