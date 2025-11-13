St. James' Park damaged in late night fire as club confirm two-hour ordeal and damage investigation

A fire at Exeter City's St James' Park took two hours to get under control in midweek.

The League One ground has been home to the Grecians for 121 of the club's 124-year history but was damaged during a fire on Wednesday evening.

Five engines from the fire services were called to tackle the blaze not long after 10pm according to local reports, which was extinguished shortly after midnight.

St. James' Park damaged in late night blaze

A general view of St James Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A fire involving an electrical consumer unit in the football stadium spread to an adjacent portacabin and outside storage area," a Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue statement read.

"60% of the portacabin was damaged by fire, and electrical cupboards and electrical intake also damaged by fire.

Former Scotland international Gary Caldwell is the Grecians' manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Fire crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one safety jet, hydraulic rescue equipment, two positive pressure ventilation fans and three thermal imaging cameras."

Exeter confirmed a section of the ground had been damaged and an investigation would be launched. The extent of the damage will also be communicated in due course.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The fire is understood to have broken out in the St James Road and Well Street corner of the stadium and caused damage to the temporary building which houses the stadium’s control room," Exeter City said.

"The alarm was raised just after 10pm and the fire was attended by more than five fire crews who brought the flames under control within two hours.

"We will be assessing the damage today and will update when we have more information.

Exeter City Football Club can confirm a small area of the stadium was damaged by fire last night.The fire is understood to have broken out in the St James Road and Well Street corner of the stadium and caused damage to the temporary building which houses the stadium’s control… pic.twitter.com/zDMfITIoEfNovember 13, 2025

"Thank you to the members of the public who reported the incident and for the fast response of the fire crews who brought the fire under control preventing further damage."

Exeter's next home fixture is scheduled to take place against Burton Albion on November 22.