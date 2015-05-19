Magennis banned for head-butting Kilmarnock team-mate

Josh Magennis has been hit with a two-match ban from the Scottish Football Assocation (SFA) for head-butting Kilmarnock team-mate Jamie Hamill.

The pair came head-to-head after Magennis conceding a free-kick during Kilmarnock's 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday, a match that ensured Gary Locke's men would avoid the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot.

The SFA has taken a dim view of the incident and has subsequently decided to sanction the Northern Ireland international.

Magennis has until Wednesday to accept his punishment or to appeal the suspension.