Maiga leaves West Ham for Al Nassr

West Ham have confirmed the departure of striker Modibo Maiga after three seasons at Upton Park, the Mali international joining Al Nassr.

The Saudi Arabian outfit have agreed a two-year deal with Maiga, who leaves West Ham for an undisclosed fee after mustering seven goals in 45 appearances.

Maiga spent time out on loan at QPR and Metz in recent seasons and netted his final West Ham goal last weekend in a 4-3 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, scoring nine minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Al Nassr had originally announced a deal for the 27-year-old three days ago, but his switch was only confirmed by West Ham on Friday.