Young forward Mak Whitham is only just entering her teenage years, but is already knocking on the door of Gotham FC's senior side

Gotham FC forward Mak Whitham made history over the weekend when she became the youngest-ever player to appear in a senior National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) game.

The young forward was just 14 years and 8 months old when she replaced Esther Gonzalez in the third minute of stoppage time in Gotham’s game against Seattle Reign.

But Whitham is no stranger to breaking records – only last year she became the youngest player to sign with an NWSL team, signing a four-year contract while still 13 years old.

Gotham’s 14-year-old forward feels no fear in the senior game

A post shared by National Women's Soccer League (@nwsl) A photo posted by on

The biggest obstacle many of Whitham’s age mates will encounter is a tricky piece of homework or saving enough lunch money for a treat after school.

But the teenage striker is already entering an adult’s world – and feels completely at home in it.

A post shared by Michael Holzer (@coachmichael_california) A photo posted by on

Following her debut appearance, she told ESPN: "Standing on the sideline and waiting to get on the pitch was pretty exciting. I wanted to be out there and was ready.

"But what was even better was when Coach Juan [Carlos Amorós] came up to me and said, 'Enjoy the game and just be you.' And that was what I did."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not even her first taste of action with the senior team, having turned out for the side last year, then 13, in the Women’s Cup in Colombia, where she notched a goal against Deportivo Cali in the pre-season tournament.

Somewhat bafflingly, she still is not the youngest-ever player to turn out for a professional side over the Atlantic. That honour belongs to Da’vian Kimbrough, who made his appearance for Sacramento Republic in the USL Championship in 2023 aged just 13 years, seven months and 13 days.

A post shared by Gotham FC (@gothamfc) A photo posted by on

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s clear that Whitham’s talent is there, the aim of the game will now be keeping the young starlet’s feet on the ground.

Given she has also recently become the youngest women’s soccer player to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike, that may be a tall order. But reports from her coaches suggest she’s very much ready for this step.

Gotham’s general manager, Yael Averbuch West, said of the youngster last year: “We would never bring a player into our environment who isn’t ready, mentally and physically, to train like every other player here.

“Mak not just fit right in but has been a great contributor to the group.”