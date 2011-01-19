Man arrested over Cabanas shooting

Cabanas was shot in the head last January in a Mexico City bar, apparently after an argument over his performance in the Mexican league club America. He survived the attack but still has the bullet lodged in his brain.

Jose Jorge "JJ" Balderas was arrested in an upscale Mexico City neighborhood along with six other people by the country's anti-drug unit, said federal police official Ramon Pequeno.

Balderas was detained in possession of powerful assault rifles and illegal drugs, Pequeno said.

Balderas allegedly trafficked cocaine for drug lord Edgar Valdez, alias 'La Barbie', who was captured earlier this year.

Valdez told police he had helped Balderas hide out after the Cabanas shooting. The manhunt for Balderas extended to Colombia.

Cabanas had been set to go to the World Cup in South Africa with Paraguay last June after leading the national team through qualifying matches.

After time in a Mexico City hospital and a Buenos Aires clinic, Cabanas returned home to Paraguay. He is suing his former Mexican club for his rehabilitation costs.