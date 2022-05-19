Man jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain during play-off semi-final
By PA Staff published
A 30-year-old man has been jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at Tuesday’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.
Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm which left Sharp requiring four stitches to a wound to his lip.
He was jailed at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for 24 weeks.
Prosecutor Marianne Connally said the incident was caught by cameras covering the Championship semi-final for live television.
She told the court: “A large number of fans entered the field of play.
“Mr Sharp hadn’t directly participated in the game. He appears to be standing with his hands in his pockets.
pic.twitter.com/OrIOupGuhI— billy sharp (@billysharp10) May 18, 2022
“Mr Biggs can be seen to run along the pitch. He then headbutts Mr Sharp.
“The Crown’s case is that this is a deliberate and senseless act of violence.”
Biggs appeared in court in custody and did not oppose an application for a football banning order during the hearing.
He was told that separate charge of illegally entering the playing surface had been dropped.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.