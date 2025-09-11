A ‘dangerous’ act against Aston Villa star could result in substantial FIFA fine

Fans may have landed their nation in hot water, and not for the first time

Serbian fans burn a NATO flag on October 14, 2014 during a Euro 2016 group I qualifying football match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade. The match was abandoned after a drone carrying a pro-Albanian message was flown over the stadium, sparking violent scenes on and off the pitch. The match between the Balkan rivals was scoreless when it was stopped in the 41st minute after the drone trailing a &quot;Greater Albania&quot; flag flew over the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade and was brought down by a Serbia player. The incident triggered clashes between the two sets of players and a handful of the 20,000 Serbian spectators ran on to the pitch and tried to assault the Albanian team.
It's not the first time Serbia fans have been at the centre of crowd trouble, as pictured here in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England swept aside Serbia in their recent meeting with a 5-0, but not everybody took the hammering respectfully.

Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford all got on the scoresheet in Belgrade, sealing the most complete performance of the Thomas Tuchel era so far.

But it was not all smiles at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, as the behaviour of some of the home fans strayed into unacceptable territory.

Serbia could be handed big fine for crowd disruption

Serbia players line up ahead of a game against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup.

Serbia could be facing a big sanction following the behaviour of their fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

A hostile atmosphere is part and parcel of travelling to certain corners of the globe to play football, but The Eagles fans took it one step too far, with riot police forced to storm into the home stands after fights broke out between their own supporters.

There was also a replica whistle in the crowd, which momentarily brought the game to a premature end in stoppage time, and a green laser pen, which stopped Konsa in his tracks at one stage, having had it shone in his eyes as he carried the ball out of the Three Lions’ defence.

Noni Madueke of England celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Serbia and England at Rajko Mitic Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Amid the controversy, Noni Madueke netted his first senior goal for England (Image credit: David Balogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Speaking to Football Insider, former FIFA referee Keith Hackett said: “The use of a laser is dangerous and unacceptable. Turpin, the French referee, is a very experienced referee and will have been informed.

“The match observer in attendance will have requested the announcement be made. The matter will be reported to the authorities and Serbia will be sanctioned with a substantial fine.”

The Eagles were already playing in front of a reduced crowd on Tuesday night, having been punished by FIFA for racist chanting in their recent game against Andorra.

Branko Radujko, general secretary of the Serbian FA, urged fans to behave in the pre-match programme, noting that the nation is still under special monitoring by UEFA.

Thomas Tuchel is still clearing getting to grips with how to set-up his England side

Despite chaos off the pitch, Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with what he saw on it (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems necessary that Serbia are further sanctioned in some way.

Creating an intimidating atmosphere in a stadium is one thing – and certainly has a place in football – but a line is crossed when the safety of players on the pitch is put in jeopardy.

That, plus the outbreak of fights between their own fans, all following recent punishments for racism, suggests a fanbase yet to learn crucial lessons about supporting your nation passionately, but fairly.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

