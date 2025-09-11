A ‘dangerous’ act against Aston Villa star could result in substantial FIFA fine

It's not the first time Serbia fans have been at the centre of crowd trouble, as pictured here in 2014

England swept aside Serbia in their recent meeting with a 5-0, but not everybody took the hammering respectfully.

Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford all got on the scoresheet in Belgrade, sealing the most complete performance of the Thomas Tuchel era so far.

But it was not all smiles at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, as the behaviour of some of the home fans strayed into unacceptable territory.

Serbia could be handed big fine for crowd disruption

Serbia could be facing a big sanction following the behaviour of their fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

A hostile atmosphere is part and parcel of travelling to certain corners of the globe to play football, but The Eagles fans took it one step too far, with riot police forced to storm into the home stands after fights broke out between their own supporters.

There was also a replica whistle in the crowd, which momentarily brought the game to a premature end in stoppage time, and a green laser pen, which stopped Konsa in his tracks at one stage, having had it shone in his eyes as he carried the ball out of the Three Lions’ defence.

Amid the controversy, Noni Madueke netted his first senior goal for England (Image credit: David Balogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Speaking to Football Insider, former FIFA referee Keith Hackett said: “The use of a laser is dangerous and unacceptable. Turpin, the French referee, is a very experienced referee and will have been informed.

“The match observer in attendance will have requested the announcement be made. The matter will be reported to the authorities and Serbia will be sanctioned with a substantial fine.”

The Eagles were already playing in front of a reduced crowd on Tuesday night, having been punished by FIFA for racist chanting in their recent game against Andorra.

Branko Radujko, general secretary of the Serbian FA, urged fans to behave in the pre-match programme, noting that the nation is still under special monitoring by UEFA.

Despite chaos off the pitch, Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with what he saw on it (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems necessary that Serbia are further sanctioned in some way.

Creating an intimidating atmosphere in a stadium is one thing – and certainly has a place in football – but a line is crossed when the safety of players on the pitch is put in jeopardy.

That, plus the outbreak of fights between their own fans, all following recent punishments for racism, suggests a fanbase yet to learn crucial lessons about supporting your nation passionately, but fairly.