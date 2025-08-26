Anthony Gordon reveals what he and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said after Newcastle United red card
Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon saw red for his tackle on Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk
Anthony Gordon was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down Van Dijk's calf during Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle United.
The Toon winger was deployed in an emergency striker role for the second week in a row, due to the ongoing transfer situation surrounding Alexander Isak and the Swede's subsequent unavailability.
In attempting to close down the Liverpool captain, who was in possession of the ball towards the end of the first half, Gordon connected with Van Dijk's leg and was initially booked for the tackle.
Anthony Gordon has apologised to Virgil van Dijk
A pitchside VAR review by match official Simon Hooper showed the referee a slowed, close-up replay of the tackle, which Hooper deemed worthy of a red card.
Newcastle went in at the break a goal down but found themselves trailing by more after Hugo Ekitike's strike 20 seconds after the restart.
2023/24 Second yellow vs West Ham United
2024/25 Straight red vs Brighton and Hove Albion (FA Cup)
2025/26 Straight red vs Liverpool
The Magpies rallied with 10 men, however, scoring twice through Bruno Guimaraes and Will Osula to draw level in the match before Rio Ngumoha's 100th-minute winner.
After the game, Gordon took to social media, posting a message on his Instagram account which read: "I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans.
"My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle. I also want to apologise to Virgil, I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.
"More importantly, I'm so proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played tonight. The atmosphere from you all is what makes SJP [St. James' Park] so special. I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now. I'll be back and better, the same as every other setback I've ever faced. See you soon."
Gordon is suspended for Newcastle's next three matches versus Leeds United (A), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) and Bournemouth (A).
He will be eligible for Newcastle's Champions League fixtures in the interim.
