Man United part company with manager Moyes
Manchester United have parted company with manager David Moyes.
The club confirmed on their official Twitter account on Tuesday that the Scot has left the club after less than a year in charge.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks for the hard work, honesty and integrity he brought to the role," a further tweet read.
Moyes, whose appointment on a six-year contract as Alex Ferguson's successor was announced last May, endured a disastrous reign at Old Trafford.
United's defence of their Premier League title has been meek, with the club losing 11 of their 34 top-flight games so far this season to languish in seventh place - some 23 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.
And Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Moyes' former club Everton - which ensured the Old Trafford outfit cannot qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League - proved the final straw for the United hierarchy.
United will end the campaign without any major silverware, having been knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals, FA Cup third round and League Cup semi-finals by Bayern Munich, Swansea City and Sunderland respectively.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.