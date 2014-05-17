Man United snap up youngster Milinkovic

The highly-rated prospect is believed to have been on trial at Old Trafford in recent weeks, with United confirming on Saturday that he has joined the club.

Milinkovic is a Serbian Under-17 international and will remain with Vojvodina next season as United clearly look to the future in terms of goalkeeping options.

Provided he can secure himself a first-team place at United, he would become the third Serb to play for the club following departing captain Nemanja Vidic, who will join Inter this close-season, and Zoran Tosic, now at CSKA Moscow.

Vidic made 300 appearances during his eight-year spell, while Tosic made just five.