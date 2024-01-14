Man United told transfer target who is 'way better than Antony' will cost 'at LEAST £60m'

Manchester United would have cough up "£60m to £70m" to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, according to one expert, who rates him much higher than Red Devils attacking flop Antony.

Olise, 22, has picked up where he left off last season after an injury-delayed start to the current campaign, prompting renewed talk of a move to one of the Premier League's big boys.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with the former France U21 international, who has scored five goals in nine league appearances this term.

Michael Olise has made 80 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Palace favourite Clinton Morrison fully expects Olise to leave Selhurst Park this summer – and for a record-breaking fee. Appearing on Sky Sports, he said:

"Listen, he is a superstar. The kid can be what he wants to be. Any of those top-four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace's door...

"He would give Man United goals and assists; he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He's going to be top, top. I speak to [Crystal Palace sporting director] Dougie Freedman about him a lot.

"It would cost big, big money to sign Olise – at least £60 to £70m. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt.

"He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons [between] him and Antony, he is way better than Antony."

Olise has scored three goals in his last three Premier League outings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olise joined Palace from Reading for just over £8m in 2021 and has three years left to run on his contract in South London, having penned a new deal last August.

He was voted the Eagles' Players' Player of the Season for 2022/23, providing 11 assists over the course of the campaign – more than any other Premier League player bar Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah and Leandro Trossard.

While he represented France at U21 level, Olise was born in England and could yet play for the Three Lions in senior international football.

