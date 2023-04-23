Man United win tense shootout to set up historic FA Cup final against Man City

Manchester United (opens in new tab) beat Brighton (opens in new tab) 7-6 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Wembley to set up a first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final against Manchester City (opens in new tab).

Solly March's skied spot-kick proved to be decisive, leaving Victor Lindelof to end of the first-ever FA Cup semi-final shootout to go to sudden death.

Brighton had the better opportunities throughout the 120 minutes of normal and extra time – with Kaoru Mitoma and March both going close with brilliant solo efforts during the latter – but there was ultimately no separating the sides on a day on which both goalkeepers showed inspired shot-stopping form.

Sanchez and David de Gea – who made amends for his horror show against Sevilla (opens in new tab) three days earlier – made five saves apiece to keep their respective sides in with a chance of reaching the final.

Some supremely high-quality spot-kicks in sudden torrential rain ensued, and it was Erik ten Hag's United who held their nerve to book another trip to Wembley – where they beat Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup back in February.

The FA Cup final, which brings down the curtain on the English domestic season, takes place on Saturday, June 3.