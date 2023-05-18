Manchester City challenge legality of alleged financial breaches because barrister overseeing case supports Arsenal

Manchester City are challenging the legality of the Premier League's 115 charges for alleged breaches of the competition's financial rules, with part of the dispute focussing on the barrister overseeing the independent commission's investigation being an Arsenal fan.

Murray Rosen KC is the head of the Premier League's independent judicial panel, and, according to the rules, can appoint himself or any other person as the chair of the disciplinary commission for the case looking into Manchester City's alleged breaches.

Rosen's website states he is a “member of the MCC [Marylebone Cricket Club] and Arsenal FC,” which, according to The Times (opens in new tab), City's lawyers are challenging. Due to Rosen's apparent support for Arsenal, Manchester City have disputed his overseeing of the case.

Meanwhile, The Times also report the club are arguing recent changes in Premier League rules mean investigations into alleged rule breaches shouldn't apply.

The club is alleged to have breached the Premier League's rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position", between the 2009/10 season and the 2017/18 campaign.

This period spans across the City Football Group's ownership.

The independent commission, overseen by Murray Rosen KC, is currently reviewing the club's alleged breaches. There are a range of potential sanctions Manchester City could face if found guilty of any of the 115 alleged breaches, which are set out in rule W.51 of the Premier League's handbook (opens in new tab),

They range from a simple slap on the wrist - a reprimand - to expulsion from the Premier League altogether. Also among the potential sanctions are a fine, suspension for individuals, club suspension, points deductions, transfer bans and compensation payments.

However, there is one which would appeal most to football fans: replaying matches, or, in this case, replaying entire seasons.

According to the handbook, it states: "W.51.4.3. recommend that the Board orders that a League Match or such other match as is referred to in Rule W.51.4.1 be replayed."