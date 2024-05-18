Manchester City get go-ahead to sign player who could become league's fastest, following huge U-turn: report

By
published

Manchester City may have moved ahead in the race to sign one of the quickest players in European football following a late U-turn

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a Champions League match in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City may have been boosted in their hopes of signing one of Europe's most in-demand and fastest players after a surprising U-turn from Real Madrid.

City lost out to Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, despite dominating for much of that tie, but the Sky Blues could take advantage of a change of heart from Los Blancos in the transfer market.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.