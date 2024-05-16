Manchester City in talks to re-sign world-class star: report

Manchester City are preparing to re-sign a former star in their bid to continue their dominance of English football.

The Citizens are set to make it an unprecedented four straight Premier League titles with a win against West Ham United this weekend, with six out of the last seven going to the Etihad. There's little sign of Pep Guardiola letting up in his relentless quest for silverware, either, with big plans for Manchester City this summer.

While the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are linked with exits, however, there could be a marquee transfer in the form of a former player.

Kevin De Bruyne is linked with leaving City (Image credit: Alamy)

HITC claims that the Eastlands outfit are in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen superstar Jeremie Frimpong, fresh from his exploits with Die Schwarzroten this season.

The Dutchman has been in scintillating form for Xabi Alonso's side, establishing himself as one of the best wing-backs in world football. Having spent nine years in City's academy, he left for Celtic before the switch to the Bundesliga, where he has since emerged as a target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

In FourFourTwo's view, this could be a huge move – but there is reason to be sceptical that it will happen for a number of reasons.

Jeremie Frimpong has been outstanding this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old is a phenomenal player but given Guardiola's penchant for full-backs who can fulfil multiple roles, such as inverting into midfield or forming a back three, it may be an ambitious idea to convert such an explosive attacking full-back into a multifunctional tool.

Frimpong is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

