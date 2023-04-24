Manchester City given ridiculously low odds to complete historic treble

Manchester City have become the odds-on favourite to win each of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season, which would see them become just the second-ever English side to complete an historic treble.

Oddschecker (opens in new tab) prices the likelihood of City achieving the feat at extremely low odds of just 5/4.

This follows the last seven days of football in which Manchester City progressed to the FA Cup final and semi-finals of the Champions League, while Arsenal faltered 3-3 at home to bottom-side Southampton in the Premier League.

City are currently five points behind the Gunners in the table, but have two games in hand ahead of a crucial fixture between the pair on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Supercomputer FiveThirtyEight (opens in new tab) - which doesn't calculate the FA Cup - also gives Manchester City the best chance to win both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Despite facing Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, they are given a 63 per cent chance of progressing to the final in Istanbul, and a 48 per cent chance of overall victory in Europe's elite competition.

In the domestic league, meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight predicts a 76 per cent likelihood that Manchester City's club captain Ilkay Gundogan will be lifting the Premier League trophy after the final game, rather than Arsenal's Martin Odegaard.

In the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola's side will face city rivals Manchester United in the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, after United beat Brighton 7-6 on penalties on Sunday, following a 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Guardiola has history of completing trebles, though, having done so with his Barcelona side in the 2008/09 season. In fact, in the 2009 calendar year the Catalan picked up every available trophy, winning the Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, too.

In a slightly-less glamorous treble, City completed the domestic treble in 2019, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup that season.