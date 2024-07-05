Manchester City identify perfect Ederson replacement from La Liga: report

By
published

Ederson's future at Manchester City has been heavily discussed this summer

Pep Guardiola
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have identified their ideal replacement for goalkeeper Ederson.

Pep Guardiola's side have won an impressive four Premier League titles in a row and the Sky Blues will once again look to strengthen this summer amid impending challenges for their crown from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.