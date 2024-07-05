Manchester City identify perfect Ederson replacement from La Liga: report

Manchester City have identified their ideal replacement for goalkeeper Ederson.

Pep Guardiola's side have won an impressive four Premier League titles in a row and the Sky Blues will once again look to strengthen this summer amid impending challenges for their crown from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ederson has been the subject of plenty of interest from Saudi Arabia, with the 30-year-old perhaps looking for a new challenge after success year on year at the Etihad Stadium. Stephen Ortega has also agreed terms of a new deal with City, ending months of speculation.

Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin has been subject to plenty of interest from clubs around Europe, with Sports Witness reporting how Manchester City could attempt to lure him to the Premier League this summer.

The move is dependent on whether the Brazilian moves to the Middle East and clubs including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr thought to be top of the list. Ederson is under contract until 2026 but the Sky Blues would not stand in the way of him wishing to seek pastures new.

Andriy Lunin has been linked with Manchester City (Image credit: Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois missed most of the season for Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti's side opting to bring in Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. Lunin endured an indifferent campaign at Euro 2024 too, having featured only once in his nation's opening game, a 3-0 defeat to Romania.

Speaking to Spanish radio station COPE after his only appearances at the month-long tournament, Lunin said: "I apologise to my team-mates, my mistake complicated the game. All I can say is sorry and get back up for the next game."

