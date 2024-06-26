Euro 2024: Pep Guardiola blamed for Jeremy Doku's shortcomings with Belgium

Belgium scraped through in less than convincing fashion after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine at Euro 2024

Jeremy Doku's poor showings for Belgium at Euro 2024 have been blamed on the playstyles implemented on him at Manchester City by Pep Guardiola.

Belgium have been less than convincing during their opening three matches in Germany and narrowly avoided an embarrassing exit after finishing second in Group E, level on points with Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.