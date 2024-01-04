Manchester City on red alert as Saudi Arabia make star player 'main target'

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at Red Bull Arena on October 04, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany.

Manchester City are bracing themselves for bids from Saudi Arabia for Kevin De Bruyne, according to a transfer insider.

Rudy Galetti has revealed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has made the Belgium international their "main target" this summer.

Four Pro League clubs - Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal - are owned by the PIF, which also has an 80 percent stake in Newcastle.

Saudi sides splashed out around £750m on new signings last summer, putting the Pro League second behind the Premier League in the list of highest-spending domestic competitions.

Many of the world's most high-profile players now ply their trade in Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante and former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

The spending is set to continue in 2024 and City are on red alert after it emerged that the PIF now has De Bruyne in their sights.

Galetti writes that a delegation of the PIF has reached out to the player's representatives, with De Bruyne said to be open to discussions at the end of the campaign.

De Bruyne's status as a club legend at the Etihad Stadium is already confirmed after his starring role in five Premier League title triumphs and last season's Champions League success.

The Belgian will turn 33 this summer, though, and he has barely played this season due to injury.

Under contract until the summer of 2025, it remains to be seen whether City are prepared to offer one of their greatest ever players a new deal.

De Bruyne is in contention for his first start since the opening day of the season when City host Championship side Huddersfield in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The defending champions return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle on January 14.

