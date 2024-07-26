Manchester City on red alert as superstar grows 'concerned' with current side: report

Manchester City have been alerted to a developing situation for one of their key targets this transfer window, after they've become "concerned" at their current side.

So far this summer, Manchester City have only added Savinho to the squad. Normally, Pep Guardiola only adds a minimal amount of players that will come in and improve the team straight away, so this is nothing new.

And it seems that patience could be set to pay off, as one superstar could become available in the coming months.

According to Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk, Jamal Musiala is currently considering his future at the club after growing concerned that a number of high-profile team-mates could be leaving within the next 12 months.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies are all out of contract next summer, leaving Musiala worried that Bayern will become a lot weaker if a number of them decide to leave. The German forward's main concern is competing for trophies like the Champions League, leaving Manchester City on red alert.

“Bayern do have one additional concern in Jamal Musiala – they don’t want to lose their big talent," Christian Falk told CaughtOffside.

Musiala starred at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"However, if Kimmich and Davies leaves, the level of the team will suffer as a result, which is a point of concern for Musiala; he wants a team like Jude Bellingham has at Real Madrid where you can compete for the Champions League title every year. So, Bayern Munich has to do something if they don’t want to lose him."

Manchester City have been consistently linked with a move for Musiala, too, meaning a deal could become a lot more likely in a year's time. Kevin De Bruyne looks set to leave the club in the near future, and Guardiola's side would reportedly love to replace the Belgian with Musiala.

Musiala would replace Kevin De Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Musiala has a right to be concerned. Bayern Munich faltered last season, failing to win a single trophy for the first time in over a decade. And while they nearly reached the Champions League final, there's plenty of work that needs to be done to the squad to recover to their once lofty heights.

Having grown up in England, the Premier League is also an attractive prospect for the 21-year-old. He still has two years remaining on his Bayern deal, however, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €130m.

