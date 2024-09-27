Manchester City poised to move for Rodri replacement in January: report

By
published

Manchester City have seen midfielder Rodri ruled out for a significant amount of time with a knee injury

Rodri of Manchester City
Manchester City's Rodri has suffered a serious knee injury (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City's worst fears were confirmed this week, when scans revealed that midfielder Rodri suffered a serious knee injury in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Spanish star went down after tussling with Thomas Party during the first half of the clash between the two title contenders and had to be withdrawn. With Kalvin Phillips unable to be recalled, a replacement may need to be sourced. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.