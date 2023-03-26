Manchester City report: Club poised to offer Erling Haaland new deal amid exit fears
Manchester City have been spooked by rumours that the striker could seek pastures new
Manchester City are ready to offer Erling Haaland a lucrative new deal in a bid to ward off interest from elsewhere, according to reports.
The Norway international is enjoying a sensational debut campaign at the Eithad Stadium, scoring 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions.
Haaland is on course to break the all-time Premier League scoring record in a 38-game season, currently held by Mohamed Salah with 32.
City (opens in new tab) will hope that the striker's goals can fire them to glory in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League over the next few months.
But Haaland's future beyond that is uncertain, despite the fact that he only joined the club from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) last summer.
Real Madrid (opens in new tab) have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old as they seek a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who will turn 36 in December.
According to The Sun (opens in new tab), City are prepared to offer Haaland fresh terms in a bid to secure his long-term future.
The Premier League champions are willing to pay their star man up to £500,000 per week as a reward for his remarkable exploits to date.
Haaland's current deal, which runs until 2027, is worth £375,000 per week, which makes him the division's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea.
"I don’t know the number, this guy will have a problem in the future, people expect every game he scores three or four goals and this isn’t going to happen," Pep Guardiola said of Haaland earlier this month.
"I know he doesn’t care because he is so positive, so optimistic, he never complains and always looks himself.
"He’s an incredible threat, his joy of life, he’s always positive, optimistic, that helps a lot."
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).