Manchester City report: Club poised to offer Erling Haaland new deal amid exit fears

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Burnley in the FA Cup in March 2023.

Manchester City are ready to offer Erling Haaland a lucrative new deal in a bid to ward off interest from elsewhere, according to reports.

The Norway international is enjoying a sensational debut campaign at the Eithad Stadium, scoring 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Haaland is on course to break the all-time Premier League scoring record in a 38-game season, currently held by Mohamed Salah with 32.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep hold of star striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

City (opens in new tab) will hope that the striker's goals can fire them to glory in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League over the next few months.

But Haaland's future beyond that is uncertain, despite the fact that he only joined the club from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) last summer.

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old as they seek a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who will turn 36 in December.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is enjoying a sensational season in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), City are prepared to offer Haaland fresh terms in a bid to secure his long-term future.

The Premier League champions are willing to pay their star man up to £500,000 per week as a reward for his remarkable exploits to date.

Haaland's current deal, which runs until 2027, is worth £375,000 per week, which makes him the division's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea.

Manchester City players celebrate with Erling Haaland after one of his goals against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t know the number, this guy will have a problem in the future, people expect every game he scores three or four goals and this isn’t going to happen," Pep Guardiola said of Haaland earlier this month.

"I know he doesn’t care because he is so positive, so optimistic, he never complains and always looks himself.

"He’s an incredible threat, his joy of life, he’s always positive, optimistic, that helps a lot."

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City are one of three Premier League clubs considering a summer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic (opens in new tab).

City are also closely monitoring the situation of Barcelona starlet Gavi (opens in new tab), who could leave his current employers on a free transfer.

And the Premier League champions are engaged in a multi-club tussle for Josko Gvardiol (opens in new tab), who starred for Croatia at World Cup 2022.