Premier League trio eye Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea contract ticks down: report
Chelsea midfielder Kovacic will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could receive offers from Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City at the end of the season, according to reports.
The Croatia international will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, a situation that has not gone unnoticed around the Premier League.
If Kovacic doesn’t agree fresh terms with the Blues, he will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club next January or ultimately leave on a free transfer in July 2024.
A report by 90Min (opens in new tab)suggests that several clubs, including Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal, are looking at a potential move for the midfielder.
Chelsea would like to keep the 28-year-old, but talks are yet to make significant progress and the London club are determined not to lose players for nothing.
That could convince them to cash in if a suitable offer arrives, as they did in January when Arsenal sealed a £12 million deadline day deal for Jorginho (opens in new tab) six months before his Blues deal was set to expire.
N’Golo Kante is the highest-profile player who is out of contract at the end of 2022/23, while the likes of Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have deals until 2024.
Kovacic offers vast experience, having also starred for Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan and Real Madrid as well as racking up 91 Croatia caps and reaching the World Cup final and semi-finals.
The four-time Champions League winner, valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has made 27 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring twice.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.