Premier League trio eye Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea contract ticks down: report

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could receive offers from Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Croatia international will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, a situation that has not gone unnoticed around the Premier League.

If Kovacic doesn’t agree fresh terms with the Blues, he will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club next January or ultimately leave on a free transfer in July 2024.

Graham Potter has had a difficult start to life as Chelsea manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report by 90Min (opens in new tab)suggests that several clubs, including Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal, are looking at a potential move for the midfielder.

Chelsea would like to keep the 28-year-old, but talks are yet to make significant progress and the London club are determined not to lose players for nothing.

That could convince them to cash in if a suitable offer arrives, as they did in January when Arsenal sealed a £12 million deadline day deal for Jorginho (opens in new tab) six months before his Blues deal was set to expire.

N’Golo Kante is the highest-profile player who is out of contract at the end of 2022/23, while the likes of Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have deals until 2024.

Chelsea sold Jorginho to Arsenal in the final year of his contract (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Kovacic offers vast experience, having also starred for Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan and Real Madrid as well as racking up 91 Croatia caps and reaching the World Cup final and semi-finals.

The four-time Champions League winner, valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has made 27 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring twice.

More Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive with Arsenal leading the way in the race to sign Declan Rice. One source claims a contract has been agreed with the midfielder, though Manchester City are interested, too. West Ham apparently have a successor lined up.

In other rumours, Raheem Sterling is being targeted, with a centre-forward on the wishlist, according to reports. A bid for Raphinha has been revealed while Rasmus Holjund of Atalanta is on the radar, too. January target Ivan Fresneda is still wanted by the Gunners, as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk – who turned down Arsenal in the winter window – has addressed his supposed unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.