Manchester City hoping for a clear-out at centre-back on deadline day

After selling Nicolas Otamendi to Benfica in the last few days, Pep Guardiola is still keen on jettisoning a couple more defenders before the transfer deadline.

Last season saw Manchester City struggle at the back with Aymeric Laporte out injured for long periods of the season and club captain Vincent Kompany not properly replaced. City addressed this by signing Nathan Ake for £40m from Bournemouth earlier in the summer, before Ruben Dias joined from Benfica for £60m last week.

City have now gone from being threadbare at the back to having a surplus of defenders, however. Laporte and Dias are considered the first choice pairing with Ake and John Stones the back-ups. This leaves Eric Garcia and Tosin Adarabioyo with their futures in doubt - while Fernandinho has also played in defence for the club.

Stones himself has also been linked with a move away from Eastlands over the last couple of years, as his form has significantly dropped since the 2018 World Cup.

Garcia favours a move to Barcelona but with a year left on his current contract, it is looking ever more difficult for City to move him on. Barca want to buy him for £10m - and don't have the biggest budget right now - while City value him at at around £20m.

Adarabioyo spent last year on loan at Blackburn Rovers but has been linked with a move to a Premier League side this time around. Fulham are keen for a defender to help patch up their leaky backline.

There are clubs interested in Stones too - though he looks like he will remain and fight for his place. Arsenal were said to be interested but have a ridiculous 10 centre-backs on their books already, while Everton entertained the idea of re-signing the English international - though they'd rather sign a left-footed centre-back.

Manchester City would ideally like to bring in another left-back before the window closes but time looks tight on that front.

