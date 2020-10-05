Former RB Leipzig director Ralph Rangnick suggests Callum Hudson-Odoi's move could be based on game time

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ralph Rangnick has suggested that Bayern Munich will not sign Callum Hudson-Odoi today - but that the move could well be resurrected in the coming weeks and months if Frank Lampard fails to offer the talent enough minutes.

Chelsea have been interested in moving Hudson-Odoi on loan, with Bayern at the front of the queue for the talented wide-man. With Leroy Sané getting injured for Die Roten over the weekend, the German side may like to sign another back-up.

Former RB Leipzig director Rangnick, however, suggested that noise of a move for the winger has quietened down in Germany recently with Lampard incorporating the player into his side more often.

"We were highly interested in him at Leipzig," Rangnick confirmed. "Instead, he renewed his contract at Chelsea."

COMMENT (Image credit: PA) RICHARD JOLLY Why this is a transfer window defined by deadwood more than big signings

When asked whether Bayern could well return to sign Hudson-Odoi at a later date, Rangnick didn't rule it out saying, "There are a lot of rivals playing in similar positions but for Callum, it will depend on game time."

"Of course, success makes you sexy. Bayern Munich are the most attractive club in Europe but they cannot spend money as easily as they have done in the past. Since Callum doesn't have a clause, it's up to Chelsea and Marina and Frank Lampard."

CHELSEA Antonio Rudiger heading for the Chelsea exit with Tottenham among the potential suitors

Rangnick departed from his role as head of sport and development at Red Bull by mutual consent in the summer, weeks after a much-touted move to become manager of AC Milan fell through. As a special guest on Sky Sports's deadline day coverage, he suggested that coronavirus has been a huge factor in players not leaving this summer but named Sadio Mané and Kevin Kampl as two of the best deadline deals he had ever completed.

"Obviously, it has affected all clubs in Europe, some more than others," he said of COVID-19. "Some big deals still went through though."

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Adebayo Akinfenwa still considering post-football WWE career – and names opponents he’d love a Royal Rumble with

NEW CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BALL What Europe's elite will be playing with in the group stage

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world