Manchester City showing ‘concrete’ interest in blockbuster transfer move: report

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a blockbuster transfer move this summer for a highly rated forward at a top European club.

City were unable to follow up their treble triumph from 2022/23, missing out to Manchester United in the FA Cup final and to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Madrid went on to win the European Cup for a 15th time and two days after the final, the Spanish giants announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodrygo in action for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbappe's arrival means Madrid may have to dispense with one of their forward players and Brazilian forward Rodrygo has been named by a number of outlets as the player most likely to be sold.

The Brazilian is happy at Real Madrid and has said he hopes to stay with Los Blancos, but may reconsider if Mbappe's arrival means he is frozen out ahead of the new season.

According to TEAMtalk, City are the one club to have shown concrete interest in the 23-year-old and the Sky Blues would likely lead the race for his signature if he was to leave Madrid this summer.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Rodrygo, who will be part of Brazil's Copa America squad later this month.

The forward, who joined Madrid from Santos in 2019, is under contract with the Spanish champions until 2028.

In FourFourTwo's view, Rodrygo seems more likely to stay at Real Madrid for now. While Mbappe's arrival may mean fewer opportunities for the other forwards, the Brazilian still seems too important to be allowed to leave – especially to strengthen a big European rival.

