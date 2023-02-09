Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is reportedly ready to quit the club after just a season at Eastlands.

The Norwegian has registered 31 goals in just 28 matches thus far in his Manchester City career, scoring 25 in the Premier League already. Haaland didn't go to the World Cup either and was fresh for the resumption of the season on Boxing Day.

But a Premier League investigation into financial rule-breaking at the champions has rocked the club – while Joao Cancelo's shock exit to Bayern Munich has fuelled rumours of discontent behind the scenes.

Rumours are rife that Pep Guardiola has fallen out with his star striker (Image credit: Manchester City FC via Getty Images))

Spanish outlet Nacional (opens in new tab) have claimed the forward is "already questioning whether he made the best possible decision by going to the Etihad Stadium," while in a separate report, they've claimed his relationship with Pep Guardiola is "starting to crack," as the pair have a "very distant relationship".

Ex-City star Dietmar Hamann has even told talkSPORT (opens in new tab) that he doesn't believe Guardiola ever wanted to sign the Scandi goal god, claiming, "I never thought he was going to go to City because he’s a player Guardiola never wanted."

National add that Haaland’s relationship with Guardiola is "terrible," and that he's looking for a "change of scenery before his €200 million release clause activates in 2024." CBS Sports' (opens in new tab) Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) recently told CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) "it’s probably only PSG who could afford Haaland if you factor in wages and fee."

Despite the rumours of discontent, coupled with the rumours that Bernardo Silva could well leave City in the coming months, there isn't too much to suggest that Haaland is unhappy – and with The Athletic (opens in new tab) stating City believe they have the Premier League's investigation under control, it is unlikely that Haaland is worried even to want to leave over something that might not be an issue for months to come – if at all, if his employers are to be believed.

Manchester City are being investigated for breaking Premier League rules around finances (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland claimed upon signing for City that he was there "to learn" and still just 22, any reports of discontent should be expected from Spanish outlets, given that both Real Madrid and Barcelona covet the striker. Despite struggling to adapt to Guardiola's style of play, his output has still been phenomenal this term and City would loathe losing a player they consider to be Galactico-like after just 12 months.

Haaland is valued at €170m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

